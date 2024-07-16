  • 會員
AH股新聞

16/07/2024 09:24

【人行操作】人行６７６０億逆回購利率持平，大額放水６７４０億

　　《經濟通通訊社１６日專訊》人民銀行公布，今日進行６７６０億元（人民幣．下同）７天
期逆回購，中標利率持平１﹒８％。
　　公開市場今日有２０億元逆回購到期，即今日淨投放６７４０億元，單日放水規模為今年１
月１６日以來最大。（ｓｌ）

