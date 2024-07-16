  • 會員
AH股新聞

16/07/2024 10:14

《中國要聞》成都兩國企合資註冊成立四川首家低空經濟平台公司

　　《經濟通通訊社１６日專訊》成都天投集團與成都交投集團合資組建的四川省首個低空經濟
平台合資公司－－成都低空飛行服務有限責任公司，近日完成工商註冊。成都政府表示，該公司
未來將承擔起成都市低空交通管理服務平台建設，為全市空域提供飛行監管、飛行路線規劃等服
務，助力構建低空新秩序。（ｓｌ）

ETF 交易所買賣基金