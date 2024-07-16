  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
etnet專輯
大國博弈
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

16/07/2024 11:51

《中國要聞》泰國對中國等地遊客單次免簽入境停留時間延至６０日

　　《經濟通通訊社１６日專訊》泰國政府宣布，自７月１５日起，泰國延長包括中國（包含港
澳台）在內的９３個國家和地區的遊客、商務人士和短期工作者免簽入境停留時間，單次停留不
超過６０日；此前為３０日。
　　中國與泰國互免持普通護照人員簽證協定３月１日正式生效。（ｓｌ）
　

【你點睇】特朗普遇刺案，你認為事件對年底美國大選起多大影響？► 立即投票

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

靈媒與通靈有什麼差別？靈靈法同你解構扶乩、標童、碟仙！

日圓再創新低，即上etnet睇邊間銀行唱Yen最抵

etnet榮獲第六屆國際信息商會議「最佳信息商」白金獎

高息定存 | 大新上調3個月定存息至最高4.1厘

16/07/2024 16:52

貨幣攻略

【FOCUS】大佬紛伸橄欖枝，侵侵「金主團」壯大

16/07/2024 13:40

大國博弈

說說心理話

Watche Trends 2024

北上食買玩

Art Month 2024

理財秘笈

關注四高危機！

夏天養生食療

消委會報告

山今養生智慧

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯黃金
bitcoin 虛擬貨幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金