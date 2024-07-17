  • 會員
17/07/2024 09:25

《駐京專電》財政部下達旅遊發展基金補助地方項目資金９﹒６７億

　　《經濟通通訊社駐京記者黃燕明１７日北京專電》財政部發布通知，下達２０２４年旅遊發
展基金補助地方項目資金９﹒６７億元，支持地方提升旅遊公共服務水平，加強旅遊宣傳推廣，
推進旅遊業轉型升級融合發展，促進文化和旅遊消費，推動旅遊業高質量發展。

