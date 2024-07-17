  • 會員
17/07/2024 14:52

《Ａ股焦點》白酒股今日領漲，迎駕貢酒漲半成茅台升２％

　　《經濟通通訊社１７日專訊》白酒股今日領漲，迎駕貢酒（滬：６０３１９８）漲５﹒２％
，古井貢酒（深：０００５９６）升４﹒１％，山西汾酒（滬：６００８０９）升３﹒２％，瀘
州老窖（深：０００５６８）升３％，洋河股份（深：００２３０４）升２﹒９％，五糧液
（深：０００８５８）升２﹒５％，貴州茅台（滬：６００５１９）升１﹒８％。（ｅｙ）

