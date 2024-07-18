  • 會員
AH股新聞

18/07/2024 16:51

國壽：袁穎擔任財務負責人任職資格獲金融監管總局核准

　　《經濟通通訊社１８日專訊》中國人壽（０２６２８）（滬：６０１６２８）公布，公司近
日收到國家金融監督管理總局關於袁穎任職資格的批覆。根據該批覆，金融監管總局已核准袁穎
擔任公司財務負責人的任職資格，其任職自２０２４年７月１０日起生效。（ｂｎ）

