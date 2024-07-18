  • 會員
18/07/2024 13:35

《Ａ股行情》滬綜指午後倒升０﹒３２％，軍工股拉漲

　　《經濟通通訊社１８日專訊》軍工股盤中升勢顯著，Ａ股市場午後由跌轉升，滬綜指現升
０﹒３２％，報２９７２﹒２４點，滬深３００指數升０﹒３７％，深成指升０﹒４３％，創業
板指漲１﹒０８％。上海Ｂ股跌０﹒５７％，深圳Ｂ股升０﹒２６％。（ｅｙ）

