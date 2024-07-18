  • 會員
18/07/2024 09:53

《神州基金》中東股票也要炒，內地首批沙特ＥＴＦ過熱申暫時停牌

　　《經濟通通訊社１８日專訊》內地投資者對海外股票熱情絲毫不減，就連對大部分人來說相
當陌生的中東股市也不放過，分別在滬深兩交易所上市的兩隻沙特阿拉伯ＥＴＦ，一掛牌即被資
金追高，產生顯著溢價，更顯Ａ股行情慘淡。
　　南方基金和華泰柏瑞基金分別發公告稱，該兩款沙特ＥＴＦ二級市場交易價格明顯高於基金
份額參考淨值，將於今日開市起停牌，自早上１０：３０復牌。（ｅｙ）
　

