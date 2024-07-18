  • 會員
AH股新聞

18/07/2024 11:28

《華為動向》華為投資完成發行１０億元十年期中票，超額認購４倍

　　《經濟通通訊社１８日專訊》華為投資控股有限公司公告，完成發行２０２４年第一期中期
票據「２４華為ＭＴＮ００１」，票息為２﹒４８％。本期債券發行總額為１０億元人民幣，期
限為１０年，合規申購金額為５０﹒７億元人民幣，超額認購４﹒０７倍。（ｓｌ）

