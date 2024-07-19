  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
etnet專輯
大國博弈
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

19/07/2024 17:44

中移動（００９４１）６月移動客戶總數按月淨增１８１﹒６萬戶

　　《經濟通通訊社１９日專訊》中國移動（００９４１）（滬：６００９４１）公布，今年６
月移動客戶總數約１０億戶，按月淨增１８１﹒６萬戶，今年累計淨增客戶數９２５﹒６萬戶。
６月５Ｇ網絡客戶數５﹒１４億戶。
　　６月有線寬帶業務客戶總數約３﹒０９億戶，按月淨增客戶數約１６５﹒１萬戶，今年累計
淨增長１０９２﹒６萬戶。（ｂｎ）
　
　

【你點睇】特朗普遇刺案，你認為事件對年底美國大選起多大影響？► 立即投票

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

靈媒與通靈有什麼差別？靈靈法同你解構扶乩、標童、碟仙！

日圓再創新低，即上etnet睇邊間銀行唱Yen最抵

etnet賞意大利葡萄汽酒乙支 (名額40個)

萬斯若當美國副總統，有何影響？

19/07/2024 07:57

大國博弈

高息定存 | 集友120日定存最高4厘，星展24個月3.55...

18/07/2024 16:11

貨幣攻略

說說心理話

Watche Trends 2024

北上食買玩

Art Month 2024

理財秘笈

關注四高危機！

夏天養生食療

消委會報告

山今養生智慧

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯黃金
bitcoin 虛擬貨幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金