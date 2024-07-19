  • 會員
AH股新聞

19/07/2024 10:36

《Ａ股焦點》維穩行情結束，銀行股回吐，建設銀行挫１﹒５％

　　《經濟通通訊社１９日專訊》三中全會閉幕，政策市行情結束，Ａ場銀行板塊從歷史高位回
吐，建設銀行（滬：６０１９３９）急跌１﹒５％，農業銀行（滬：６０１２８８）挫１﹒１％
，郵儲銀行（滬：６０１６５８）跌１％，中國銀行（滬：６０１９８８）跌０﹒９％，工商銀
行（滬：６０１３９８）、交通銀行（滬：６０１３２８）跌０﹒７％。（ｅｙ）

