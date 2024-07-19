  • 會員
AH股新聞

19/07/2024 11:08

《中國要聞》數據局：探索區塊鏈等新技術在數據流通領域創新應用

　　《經濟通通訊社１９日專訊》中國聯通１９日至２０日在上海舉辦合作夥伴大會，國家數據
局副局長夏冰出席大會時表示，國家數據局將積極探索包括隱私計算、區塊鏈等領域的新技術在
數據流通領域的創新應用，並將進一步加強數據標準化體系建設，依托數標委的工作平台，盡快
推動一批社會關鍵行業統一認同的重點標準的落地。（ｃｔ）

