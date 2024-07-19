  • 會員
AH股新聞

19/07/2024 09:25

【人行操作】人行５９０億逆回購利率持平，全周放水１１７３０億

　　《經濟通通訊社１９日專訊》人民銀行公布，今日進行５９０億元（人民幣．下同）７天期
逆回購，中標利率持平１﹒８％。
　　公開市場今日有２０億元逆回購到期，即今日淨投放２０億元。
　　人行本周共進行１１８３０億元７天期逆回購，因本周公開市場有１００億元逆回購到期，
即全周放水１１７３０億元，為去年１２月底以來近七個月單周最大放水規模。（ｓｌ）

