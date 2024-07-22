  • 會員
AH股新聞

22/07/2024 10:21

《Ａ股焦點》寧德時代設新公司包含換電設施銷售，股價微升

　　《經濟通通訊社２２日專訊》企查查ＡＰＰ顯示，漳州市潤開新能源有限公司近日成立，經
營範圍包含：新能源汽車換電設施銷售、物聯網技術研發、物聯網技術服務、物聯網應用服務等
。股權穿透顯示，該公司由寧德時代（深：３００７５０）間接全資持股。
　　寧德時代現價升約０﹒３％，報１９０﹒０１元人民幣。（ｒｙ）

