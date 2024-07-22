  • 會員
22/07/2024 16:25

【大國博弈】中國維持為反制美３０１措施所徵關稅至明年２月底

　　《經濟通通訊社２２日專訊》國務院關稅稅則委員會公布，對美國加徵收關稅商品第十三次
排除延期清單將於７月３１日到期，委員會決定自８月１日起至２０２５年２月２８日，繼續不
加徵為反制美國３０１措施所加徵的關稅。（ｅｙ）

