23/07/2024 15:37

《中國要聞》上海電氣與上海國盛探索新模式，提高國資配置效率

　　《經濟通通訊社２３日專訊》７月２２日下午，上海電氣集團與上海國盛（集團）有限公司
舉行會談，並就深化資本運作、擴展合作範圍等話題達成多項共識。雙方表示，將各揚所長，協
同合作推進國家重大項目落地，以專業化手段提高國有資本配置效率和運營效率，探索創新合作
模式。（ｃｔ）

