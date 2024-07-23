  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
etnet專輯
大國博弈
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

23/07/2024 13:39

《Ａ股行情》滬指午後跌幅擴至０﹒７６％，深成指瀉１﹒８５％

　　《經濟通通訊社２３日專訊》Ａ股市場午後跌幅擴大，滬綜指挫０﹒７６％，報
２９４１﹒６５點，滬深３００指數跌１﹒２１％，半導體、醫藥板塊重創，拖累深成指瀉
１﹒８５％，創業板指同跌１﹒８１％。上海Ｂ股升０﹒２８％，深圳Ｂ股跌０﹒４３％。
（ｅｙ）

【你點睇】機管局獎勵航空公司增往來香港航線，措施能有效推動航空業復常？► 立即投票

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

靈媒與通靈有什麼差別？靈靈法同你解構扶乩、標童、碟仙！

日圓再創新低，即上etnet睇邊間銀行唱Yen最抵

etnet賞意大利葡萄汽酒乙支 (名額40個)

賀錦麗接替拜登，特朗普自我神化，大選形勢更趨明朗

23/07/2024 11:45

大國博弈

人民幣定存 | 花旗3個月2.8厘，工銀亞洲98日平均2.5...

22/07/2024 17:07

貨幣攻略

說說心理話

Watche Trends 2024

北上食買玩

Art Month 2024

理財秘笈

關注四高危機！

夏天養生食療

消委會報告

山今養生智慧

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯黃金
bitcoin 虛擬貨幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金