貨幣攻略
AH股新聞

23/07/2024 07:53

《神州民企》榮昌生物（０９９９５）醫類風濕產品獲批內地上市

　　《經濟通通訊社２３日專訊》榮昌生物（０９９９５）（滬：６８８３３１）公布，泰它西
普，商品名泰愛，獲得國家藥品監督管理局在中國上市的批准，用於與甲氨蝶呤聯合治療針對甲
氨蝶呤療效不佳的中、重度活動性類風濕關節炎成人患者。
　　此外，該集團指，現正就泰它西普用於治療自身免疫性疾病領域的其他多種適應症開展ＩＩ
期或ＩＩＩ期臨床試驗。（ｗｈ）

