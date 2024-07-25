  • 會員
25/07/2024 10:34

比亞迪獲南非１２０台電動大巴訂單，明年底前完成交付

　　《經濟通通訊社２５日專訊》據內媒報道，比亞迪（０１２１１）（深：００２５９４）南
非分公司當地時間７月２３日與南非巴士業者金箭公司（Ｇｏｌｄｅｎ　Ａｒｒｏｗ）達成合作
協議，獲１２０台大巴訂單。首批電動巴士的交付工作預計將於今年１２月正式啟動，並計劃在
明年年底前完成全部交付。（ｈｐ）

