25/07/2024 17:41

《央行動態》人行：潘功勝昨會見陳茂波，就金融合作等交換意見

　　《經濟通通訊社２５日專訊》中國人民銀行網站發文指，人行行長潘功勝昨（２４日）會見
來訪的香港特區政府財政司司長陳茂波一行，雙方就內地與香港金融合作等共同關心的經濟金融
議題交換了意見。香港財經事務及庫務局局長許正宇、香港金融管理局總裁余偉文、香港保險業
監管局行政總監張雲正和香港證監會署理行政總裁蔡鳳儀等參加會見。（ｓｌ）

