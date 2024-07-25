  • 會員
AH股新聞

25/07/2024 17:20

《大灣區》港珠澳大橋部分行車線７月２８－２９日臨時封閉

　　《經濟通通訊社２５日專訊》港珠澳大橋管理局公布，珠海、香港將開展聯合應急救援演練
，為保障演練順利進行，港珠澳大橋部分道路將在７月２８日（周日）２１：３０至７月２９日
（周一）１８：００實施臨時交通管制，港珠澳大橋（香港往珠海及澳門方向）䃟石灣掉頭處至
東人工島路段中線及右線屆時將臨時封閉，保留左線車道通行；來往䃟石灣掉頭處的支路將臨時
封閉。（ｓｌ）

