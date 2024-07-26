  • 會員
26/07/2024 14:52

《Ａ股焦點》廈門象嶼股價跌停，去年最大客戶近期遭申請破產重整

　　《經濟通通訊社２６日專訊》廈門象嶼（滬：６０００５７）２０２３年第一大客戶德龍鎳
業近期被申請破產重整，廈門象嶼現價跌９﹒９８％，報５﹒２３元人民幣，錄超４萬手封單。
內媒記者以投資者身份致電廈門象嶼，相關工作人員表示，目前廈門象嶼與德龍鎳業之間的業務
往來正常，雙方仍在履約交貨，資金往來也有相關擔保措施。（ｅｙ）

