AH股新聞

26/07/2024 10:16

《ＡＩ熱潮》智譜ＡＩ生成式視頻模型「清影」上線，人人可用

　　《經濟通通訊社２６日專訊》智譜ＡＩ宣布，生成式視頻模型「清影」即日起全面上線，所
有Ｃ端用戶都能夠透過智譜清言ＰＣ和ＡＰＰ端使用。清影依託於智譜自研的視頻生成模型
ＣｏｇＶｉｄｅｏＸ，生成６秒視頻只需３０秒。
　　近日快手（０１０２４）視頻生成大模型可靈ＡＩ亦宣布全面開放內測，同時上線國際版，
只需電子郵箱就可以申請帳號，無需中國手機號碼。（ｓｌ）

