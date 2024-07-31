  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
etnet專輯
消委會報告
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

31/07/2024 09:57

《神州基金》中金基金、貝萊德基金兩名高管離任

　　《經濟通通訊社３１日專訊》中金基金日前發布高管變更公告，７月２９日，副總經理邱延
冰因個人原因離任。以上事項已經中金基金管理有限公司董事會審議通過，並將按規定向監管機
構備案。
　　此外，貝萊德基金亦發布高管變更公告稱，貝萊德副總經理、首席投資官陸文傑因工作調整
於７月３１日離任，未轉任公司其他工作崗位。（ｌｃ）

《說說心理話》【怪獸家長必學】點樣幫仔女溫書不傷感情？培養上進心唔係靠鬧？子女一旦失控教你點應對！► 即睇

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

靈媒與通靈有什麼差別？靈靈法同你解構扶乩、標童、碟仙！

日圓再創新低，即上etnet睇邊間銀行唱Yen最抵

etnet賞意大利葡萄汽酒乙支 (名額40個)

賀錦麗還憑甚麼？

31/07/2024 08:53

大國博弈

高息定存 | 工銀亞洲推98日存息最高4厘，188日3.95...

25/07/2024 16:33

貨幣攻略

說說心理話

Watche Trends 2024

北上食買玩

Art Month 2024

理財秘笈

關注四高危機！

夏天養生食療

消委會報告

山今養生智慧

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯黃金
bitcoin 虛擬貨幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金