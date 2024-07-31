  • 會員
31/07/2024 14:03

《駐滬專電》上海文旅局料今年上海郵輪港接待旅客約１５０萬人次

　　《經濟通通訊社駐滬記者林雯婕３１日上海專電》上海市文旅局副局長張旗今日在上海市政
府新聞發布會上表示，據統計，今年前６個月，上海郵輪港接靠郵輪８９艘次，接待旅客約
５９﹒２７萬人次，佔全國郵輪旅客接待量約七成，恢復至２０１９年同期約七成。預計全年上
海郵輪港接靠郵輪約２６０艘次，接待旅客約１５０萬人次。

