關注四高危機！
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

31/07/2024 09:50

《Ａ股焦點》工業富聯升超２％，擬斥２億至３億元回購註銷股份

　　《經濟通通訊社３１日專訊》工業富聯（滬：６０１１３８）昨晚發布公告稱，擬以集中競
價交易方式回購股份，回購金額不低於２億元（人民幣．下同）且不超３億元，回購價格不超
４０﹒３３元╱股。本次回購的股份用於註銷以減少公司註冊資本。
　　工業富聯現價升超２％，報２３﹒３５元。（ｒｙ）

