貨幣攻略
AH股新聞

08/08/2024 17:28

《神州能源》內地汽柴油價明起分別下調３０５元、２９０元

　　《經濟通通訊社８日專訊》國家發改委價格監測中心宣布，８月８日２４時起，國內汽、柴
油價格每噸分別下調３０５元（人民幣．下同）、２９０元，是今年以來第六次下調，並創今年
最大降幅。
　　全國平均來看，９２號汽油、９５號汽油和０號柴油每升分別下調０﹒２４元、０﹒２５元
、０﹒２５元。按一般家用汽車油箱５０升容量估測，加滿一箱９２號汽油，將少花１２元。
（ｓｌ）

