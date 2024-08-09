  • 會員
AH股新聞

09/08/2024 07:53

《國企紅籌》龍源電力（００９１６）７月發電量跌２％

　　《經濟通通訊社９日專訊》龍源電力（００９１６）（深：００１２８９）公布，７月按合
併報表口徑發電量約６１７﹒８萬兆瓦時，較去年同期同比下降２﹒３１％。其中火電下降
６﹒９７％，其他可再生能源升４２﹒２４％。
　　該集團指，今年首７個月按合併報表口徑發電量約４６２６萬兆瓦時，較去年同期同比升
０﹒４１％。其中火電下降２﹒７％，其他可再生能源升１倍。（ｗｈ）

