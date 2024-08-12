  • 會員
AH股新聞

12/08/2024 10:03

《Ａ股異動》山東墨龍Ａ一度跌停，現報１﹒８３元人幣

　　《經濟通通訊社１２日專訊》山東墨龍Ａ股（深：００２４９０）曾一度跌停，跌停價
１﹒８２元（人民幣．下同），現報１﹒８３元，跌４﹒７％，最高價１﹒９１元；成交
４５３﹒６７萬股，成交金額８４５﹒１４萬元；量比２﹒８倍，換手率０﹒８％。（ｅｄ）

