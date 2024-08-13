  • 會員
13/08/2024 09:22

【人行操作】人行３８５７億逆回購利率持平，淨投放逾３８５０億

　　《經濟通通訊社１３日專訊》人民銀行公布，今日進行３８５７億元（人民幣．下同）７天
期逆回購，中標利率持平１﹒７％。
　　公開市場今日有６﹒２億元逆回購到期，即今日淨投放３８５０﹒８億元，單日放水規模重
上數千億元，並創近一個月新高。（ｓｌ）

