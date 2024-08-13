  • 會員
AH股新聞

13/08/2024 07:53

《國企紅籌》君實生物（１８７７）醫黑色素瘤產品上市申請獲受理

　　《經濟通通訊社１３日專訊》君實生物（０１８７７）（滬：６８８１８０）公布，收到國
家藥品監督管理局的受理通知書，特瑞普利單抗，商品名拓益，一線治療黑色素瘤的新適應症上
市申請獲得受理。
　　該集團指，黑色素瘤在內地相對少見，但病死率高，２０２２年新發病例約９０００，而死
亡病例達到５０００，發病率也在逐年增加。（ｗｈ）

