13/08/2024 07:53

《國企紅籌》重慶鋼鐵（０１０５３）董事長兼董事謝志雄辭任

　　《經濟通通訊社１３日專訊》重慶鋼鐵股份（０１０５３）（深：６０１００５）公布，謝
志雄辭去董事長、董事及戰略委員會主席，由昨天起生效。
　　該集團指，他的辭任不會導致董事會低於法定人數，不會影響董事會及生產正常運作，將盡
快完成新董事長選舉。至於謝志雄已確認與董事會等並無意見分歧，亦無有關辭任其他事宜須該
集團及股東垂注。（ｗｈ）

