AH股新聞

26/08/2024 07:58

《國企紅籌》金隅集團（２００９）控股股東８５３萬人幣增持Ａ股

　　《經濟通通訊社２６日專訊》金隅集團（０２００９）（滬：６０１９９２）公布，控股股
東北京國有資本運營管理於上周五（２３日）通過上海證券交易所以集中競價方式首次增持
６６８﹒２６萬股Ａ股，佔０﹒０６％股權，增持金額約８５２﹒６萬元人民幣。
　　該集團指，北京國管持股由４４﹒９３％升至４４﹒９９％。（ｗｈ）

