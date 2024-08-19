  • 會員
19/08/2024 09:06

《駐京專電》何立峰將與俄方共同主持中俄總理定期會晤委員會會議

　　《經濟通通訊社駐京記者黃燕明１９日北京專電》商務部新聞發言人何亞東宣布：經中俄雙
方商定，中俄總理定期會晤委員會第二十八次會議將於８月１９日－２０日在俄羅斯莫斯科舉行
。國務院副總理何立峰將與俄羅斯副總理切爾內申科共同主持會議。
　　中俄總理定期會晤委員會是中俄總理定期會晤機制框架下設的一個副總理級委員會，委員會
下還設立相關分委會和工作小組。

