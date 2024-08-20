  • 會員
20/08/2024 09:12

【人行操作】人行不降息，８月一年期、五年期以上ＬＰＲ維持不變

　　《經濟通通訊社２０日專訊》人民銀行公布８月貸款市場報價利率（ＬＰＲ），一年期、五
年期以上ＬＰＲ均一如預期維持不變，分別為３﹒３５％、３﹒８５％。
　　人行７月意外下調七天逆回購操作利率１０個基點後，當月兩個期限ＬＰＲ亦隨之同步下調
１０個基點。（ｓｌ）
　

19/08/2024 16:09

