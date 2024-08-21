  • 會員
AH股新聞

21/08/2024 07:53

《國企紅籌》國泰君安（０２６１１）非執董張義澎辭任，昨起生效

　　《經濟通通訊社２１日專訊》國泰君安（０２６１１）（滬：６０１２１１）公布，張義澎
辭任非執行董事及董事會風險控制委員會委員職務，自昨日起生效。
　　該集團指，張義澎由於到齡退休原因而辭任，他已確認與董事會並無任何意見分歧，亦無任
何事宜須知會股東。（ｗｈ）

