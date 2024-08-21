  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
etnet專輯
山今養生智慧
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

21/08/2024 07:53

《國企紅籌》晨鳴紙業（０１８１２）第一大股東質押８１６萬Ａ股

　　《經濟通通訊社２１日專訊》晨鳴紙業（０１８１２）（深：０００４８８）公布，第一大
股東晨鳴控股通知質押８１５﹒５萬股Ａ股，佔０﹒２８％股權，而質押股份作融資用途。
　　該集團指，晨鳴控股目前持有２７﹒７８％股權，累計質押股份數目約３﹒０３億股，佔
１０﹒２７％股權，而晨鳴控股不存在平倉風險，該集團生產經營正常。（ｗｈ）

夏日中暑高風險！即睇中暑迷思＋預防措施！► 立即了解

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

【30週年連環賞】同行．感謝禮：送你HK$30現金券

如何分辨問米是否真實？通靈問事用什麼工具都可以？靈靈法即場示範通靈！

etnet榮獲HKEX Awards 2023 「最佳證券數據供應商」大獎

特朗普與賀錦麗都給選民「畫大餅」

20/08/2024 15:59

大國博弈

高息定存 | 恒生3個月降至3.6厘，星展兩年期削至2.75...

19/08/2024 16:09

貨幣攻略

說說心理話

Watche Trends 2024

北上食買玩

Art Month 2024

理財秘笈

關注四高危機！

夏天養生食療

消委會報告

山今養生智慧

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯黃金
bitcoin 虛擬貨幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金