貨幣攻略
AH股新聞

23/08/2024 08:40

《行業數據》乘聯會料８月新能源車零售９８萬輛，按月增近１２％

　　《經濟通通訊社２３日專訊》乘聯會預計，內地８月狹義乘用車零售市場約為１８４萬輛左
右，同比去年減少４﹒４％，環比上月增７％，新能源車零售預計９８﹒０萬輛左右，同比增長
３６﹒６％，環比增長１１﹒６％，滲透率預計提升至５３﹒２％。（ｃｔ）

