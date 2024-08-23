  • 會員
AH股新聞

23/08/2024 15:08

《Ｂ股行情》上證Ｂ股指數收跌０﹒０２％，深證Ｂ收升０﹒３％

　　《經濟通通訊社２３日專訊》上證Ｂ股指數收收跌０﹒０２％，報２３０﹒８６點。深證Ｂ
股指數收升０﹒３％，報１０７０﹒５５點。

