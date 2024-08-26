  • 會員
26/08/2024 09:12

《駐京專電》中國駐俄大使：習近平１０月赴俄出席金磚國家峰會

　　《經濟通通訊社駐京記者黃燕明２６日北京專電》金磚國家峰會１０月下旬在俄羅斯喀山舉
行。中國駐俄羅斯大使張漢暉向《俄羅斯衛星通訊社》表示，國家主席習近平將會出席峰會。
　　他又表示，中國領導人將出席下月初在海參崴舉行的東方經濟論壇，但未有具體說明是哪位
領導人。

