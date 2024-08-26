  • 會員
26/08/2024 12:09

《ＡＩ熱潮》商湯科技：元蘿蔔國際象棋機器人９月下旬上市

　　《經濟通通訊社２６日專訊》商湯科技將在９月下旬正式上市「元蘿蔔國象機器人」。商湯
旗下家用機器人品牌「元蘿蔔ＳｅｎｓｅＲｏｂｏｔ」發布的元蘿蔔ＡＩ下棋機器人－－國際象
棋專業版，實現通過機械爪拾取立體棋子，並進行人機對弈、人人對弈、記譜復盤等功能，為廣
大象棋愛好者和學棋兒童提供陪練、對弈服務。（ｃｔ）

【慎防受騙】偽冒《經濟通》投資群組頻現，切勿誤信騙徒，如有疑問，請循官方渠道查詢► 了解詳情

【嚴正聲明】《經濟通》呼籲公眾提高警覺留意偽冒《經濟通》投資群組

