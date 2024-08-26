  • 會員
26/08/2024 15:51

《中國要聞》中老緬泰舉行四方外長非正式會晤，加大打擊黃賭電詐

　　《經濟通通訊社２６日專訊》外交部發言人林劍在例行記者會介紹，近日，中老緬泰四國在
泰國清邁舉行了四方外長的非正式會晤，討論跨境犯罪的問題。各方一致同意在前階段聯合開展
打擊跨境犯罪活動的成果基礎上，加強合作，密切協同，加大打擊黃賭電詐、毒品販運、人口販
賣等犯罪活動的力度，共同維護地區的和平安寧。（ｃｔ）

