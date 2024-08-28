  • 會員
山今養生智慧
AH股新聞

28/08/2024 17:37

《中國要聞》比亞迪宣布起訴２個自媒體，稱發布不實及侮辱言論

　　《經濟通通訊社２８日專訊》「比亞迪新聞打假辦公室」微博今日發布消息稱，將正式向自
媒體「小雨不懂車」、「虎狼說車」等帳號發起訴訟。
　　具體情況涉及自媒體「小雨不懂車」在其視頻中發布不實及侮辱言論，詆毀比亞迪及方程豹
品牌聲譽；自媒體「虎狼說車」及蔣某在多個平台發布針對比亞迪的侮辱詆毀言論，主觀惡意明
顯。（ｊｑ）

