28/08/2024 15:05

《Ｂ股行情》上證Ｂ股指數平收，深證Ｂ收跌１﹒３％

　　《經濟通通訊社２８日專訊》上證Ｂ股指數收跌不足０﹒１％，報２２７﹒９７點。深證Ｂ
股指數收跌１﹒３％，報１０４８﹒８６點。

