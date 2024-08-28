  • 會員
28/08/2024 09:23

【人行操作】人行２７７３億逆回購利率持平，５０億元ＣＢＳ操作

　　《經濟通通訊社２８日專訊》人民銀行公布，今日進行的２７７３億元（人民幣．下同）７
天期逆回購，中標利率持平１﹒７％。
　　公開市場今日有２５８０億元逆回購到期，即今日淨投放１９３億元。
　　另外，人行將開展２０２４年第八期央行票據互換（ＣＢＳ）操作。本期操作量為５０億元
，期限３個月。（ｃｔ）

