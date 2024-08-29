  • 會員
29/08/2024 16:57

【歐盟加稅】商務部：歐盟進口白蘭地初裁存在傾銷，暫不採取措施

　　《經濟通通訊社駐京記者黃燕明２９日北京專電》中國商務部發布，對原產於歐盟的進口相
關白蘭地反傾銷調查的初步裁定，裁定原產於歐盟的進口相關白蘭地存在傾銷，國內相關白蘭地
產業受到實質損害威脅，而且傾銷與實質損害威脅之間存在因果關系。初步裁定中認定的傾銷幅
度為３０﹒６％－３９﹒０％。本案暫不採取臨時反傾銷措施。

