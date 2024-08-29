  • 會員
29/08/2024 16:42

《華為動向》華為上半年銷售收入４１７５億人幣，同比增逾三成

　　《經濟通通訊社２９日專訊》華為公布，今年上半年，公司實現銷售收入４１７５億元人民
幣，同比增長３４﹒３％，淨利潤率１３﹒２％。
　　華為輪值董事長徐直軍表示，集團整體經營情況符合預期。華為將貫徹全流程「高質量」的
公司戰略，持續優化產業組合，增強發展韌性，建設繁榮產業生態，為客戶貢獻更有競爭力的產
品和解決方案。（ｌｃ）

