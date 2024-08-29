  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
etnet專輯
山今養生智慧
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

29/08/2024 15:13

【大國博弈】中美商貿工作組下月７日天津舉行第二次副部長級會議

　　《經濟通通訊社駐京記者黃燕明２９日北京專電》中國商務部新聞發言人何亞東在例行發布
會表示，經雙方商定，中美兩國商務部擬於９月７日在天津舉行中美商貿工作組第二次副部長級
會議。
　　商務部國際貿易談判代表兼副部長王受文將與美商務部副部長拉戈共同主持本次會議。雙方
將就各自經貿政策關切、企業訴求和務實合作等廣泛議題深入交換意見。

【慎防受騙】偽冒《經濟通》投資群組頻現，切勿誤信騙徒，如有疑問，請循官方渠道查詢► 了解詳情

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

【嚴正聲明】《經濟通》呼籲公眾提高警覺留意偽冒《經濟通》投資群組

如何分辨問米是否真實？通靈問事用什麼工具都可以？靈靈法即場示範通靈！

etnet榮獲HKEX Awards 2023 「最佳證券數據供應商」大獎

報復戰背後，黎巴嫩之殤

28/08/2024 16:03

大國博弈

FX MONDAY｜美國轉趨減息，日本利率續升，息差快速收縮...

26/08/2024 14:05

貨幣攻略

說說心理話

Watche Trends 2024

北上食買玩

Art Month 2024

理財秘笈

夏天養生食療

消委會報告

山今養生智慧

輕鬆護老

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯黃金
bitcoin 加密貨幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金