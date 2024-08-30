  • 會員
30/08/2024 14:51

《汽車新勢力》蔚來發布３１８川藏線規劃，成都可一路換電到西藏

　　《經濟通通訊社３０日專訊》２０２４成都車展期間，蔚來（０９８６８）聯合創始人、總
裁秦力洪在發布會上宣布，正式發布３１８川藏線換電線路布局規劃，計劃在沿途已經建成５座
換電站的基礎上，新建９座換電站，實現成都至西藏的換電路線貫通，讓用戶可以一路換電直達
珠峰大本營。（ｃｔ）

ETF 交易所買賣基金