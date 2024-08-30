  • 會員
30/08/2024 11:12

《Ａ股行情》滬綜指現升超１％，創業板指漲３﹒２％

　　《經濟通通訊社３０日專訊》Ａ股三大指數持續走強，滬指升逾１％，深成指漲２﹒８％，
創業板指漲３﹒２％。華為海思、房地產、半導體、保險等升幅居前。兩市成交額已經超
４４００億元人民幣。（ｒｙ）

ETF 交易所買賣基金